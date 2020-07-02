

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seattle Police cleared out the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) as Mayor Jenny Durkan issued an executive order declaring the gathering in the police-free encampment an unlawful assembly.



The Mayor issued a 48-hour public safety emergency order to vacate the East Precinct/Cal Anderson area following a deadly shooting.



Police arrested dozens of protesters and took control of the East Precinct station house.



Police said 44 protesters were arrested for failure to disperse, obstruction, resisting arrest, and assault.



'I support peaceful demonstrations, Black Lives Matter, and I too want to help propel this movement forward . but enough is enough,' Seattle police chief Carmen Best said at a news conference.



'Our job is to protect and to serve the community, our job is to support peaceful demonstrations, but what has happened here . is lawless, and it is brutal, and bottom line it is simply unacceptable,' he told reporters.



The order and police action put to end weeks of violence in and around the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone where demonstrators gathered to protest the death of George Floyd in police custody.



The Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP), also known as Free Capitol Hill, was an occupation protest and self-declared autonomous zone in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle.



The zone, covering six city blocks and a park, was established on June 8 by the protesters after the Police abandoned the East Precinct station house following standoffs and clashes with demonstrators.



A series of late-night shootings this week killed two teenagers and injured many others.



At a White House briefing, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that Seattle has been liberated. She described the bloody protest 'a failed four-week Democrat experiment by the radical left.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de