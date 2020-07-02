OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
London, July 2
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
Date: 2 July 2020
|Name of applicant:
|Oxford Instruments plc
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 January 2020
|To:
|30 June 2020
|Name of scheme:
|ESO Scheme (A3274711995)
|Performance Share Plan (PSP)
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|450,737
|150,000
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|120,000
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|21,368
|Nil
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|429,369
|270,000
|Name of contact:
|Susan Johnson-Brett
|Telephone number of contact:
|01865 393324
LEI number of Oxford Instruments plc: 213800J364EZD6UCE231
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
