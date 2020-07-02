Flow Pharma, Inc.: Strategic Vaccines, LLC Announces Public-Private Collaboration with Texas A&M Center for Innovation and Advanced Development & Manufacturing

Strategic Vaccines, LLC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Texas A&M Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing (CIADM) to establish a FlowVax vaccine platform manufacturing center at Texas A&M's College Station to rapidly respond to emerging viral threats.

PLEASANT HILL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2020 / Flow Pharma, Inc., a San Francisco Bay Area biotechnology company developing the FlowVax peptide vaccine platform technology, has formed a joint venture, Strategic Vaccines LLC, and today announced that this new joint venture has entered into a public-private collaboration between Strategic Vaccines LLC, and Texas A&M University Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing (CIADM) in College Station, Texas to work together on addressing emerging viral threats.

"Strategic Vaccines has just signed an MOU with Texas A&M System to collaborate on a plan that builds a manufacturing facility in College Station Texas to integrate FlowVax platform vaccines into CIADM's portfolio of technologies designed to address emerging viral threats." said Reid Rubsamen, M.D., CEO of Flow Pharma and Manager of Strategic Vaccines, LLC. "This will significant expand our manufacturing capabilities of our FlowVax COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing site at Oakwood Laboratories, located in the Cleveland, Ohio area, which will be supporting our clinical tests planned for later this year. CIADM as part of TAMU Health Science Center is uniquely suited to position our Test-and-Go Rapid Deployment Platform (TANGO-RDP) proprietary dry powder vaccine manufacturing technology after completions of a state-of-the-art vaccine manufacturing facility at College Station. Our strategic alliance with CIADM aligns with their mission to bolster the nation's ability to respond to any attack or threat, including emerging infectious diseases."

"This is another example of the Texas A&M System tirelessly working to respond to this deadly pandemic," said John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System.

"As one of three centers established as public-private partnerships with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop and manufacture countermeasures, CIADM was established to respond to such a national threat involving emerging infectious diseases" said William Jay Treat, Ph.D., Principal Investigator and Chief Manufacturing Officer for the Health Science Center. "CIADM is designed to facilitate rapid research and development, and promote novel product development through both public and private partnerships. We are happy to be collaborating with our partners, together, as Strategic Vaccines. Their innovative FlowVax vaccine platform generates a T-cell response to a viral infection that adds to our capabilities for making vaccines addressing emerging viral threats. The initial use of this platform will be against SARS-COVID-19"

About Strategic Vaccines

Strategic Vaccines is forming a Public Private Partnership ("PPP") which includes Strategic Vaccines LLC (a joint venture between Flow Pharma, Inc. and defense contractor M7TecGroup), and has entered into an MOU with Texas A&M University.

About the Texas A&M Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing

The Texas A&M Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing (Texas A&M CIADM) is founded on an initial $285.6 million public-private partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The public/private partnership includes an initial investment of $176.6 million from the U.S. government with the remainder cost-shared by commercial and academic partners as well as the State of Texas Emerging Technology Fund. The Center for Innovation was awarded to the Texas A&M University System in June 2012 and is part of a national strategy recommended in the August 2010 Public Health Emergency Medical Countermeasures Enterprise Review.

As one of three centers established as public-private partnerships with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop and manufacture countermeasures, the Texas A&M Center for Innovation will respond to the need for rapid and flexible manufacturing to bolster the nation's ability to respond to any attack or threat, including novel, previously unrecognized, naturally occurring emerging infectious diseases, as well as various chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.

It is designed to facilitate rapid research and development (R&D), promote novel product development through both public and private partnerships, ensure domestic manufacturing surge capacity, assist in FDA approval of products, as well as mentor the next generation of public health professionals through workforce training and outreach. The center will not only enhance the nation's ability to produce life-saving countermeasures quickly and nimbly, it will also transition processes and technologies that will broadly impact both national and global public health.

The Center is part of the Public Health Preparedness and Response initiative that has been established at the Texas A&M Health Science Center (TAMHSC).

