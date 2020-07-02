Popular CBD Brands: CBD for PTSD: bioMD+ Announces July 4th Sale in Honor of America's Disabled Veterans

New Study Documents Positive Results Using CBD as PTSD Treatment

A new study published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine suggests that CBD could hold great potential as an additional treatment option for patients suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. In the study, the mental health clinic Wholeness Center administered CBD to 11 PTSD patients over an eight-week trial period. The patients received open doses of CBD while maintaining their existing psychiatric treatments. Using the PCL-5 scale for measuring anxiety levels, the clinic concluded that CBD appeared to reduce anxiety in 10 out of 11 patients.

As exciting as the loud explosions of July 4th fireworks displays are for many, they can also symbolize the firefights and explosions of the past for many veterans suffering from PTSD. Some of the very people whose sacrifices the fireworks celebrate can derive little enjoyment from those celebrations because the loud explosions trigger extreme anxiety.

