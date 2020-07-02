Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2020) - Effective Monday, June 29, 2020, W.D. Latimer Co. Limited will be responsible for the Guaranteed Fill volume and automatic execution of odd lots for the symbol below.
Market Maker: W.D. Latimer Co. Limited
Dealer number: 036
Symbol: VERY
Quick Link:
Market Marker Assignments
For questions about the eligibility requirements for Market Makers, or order entry on a Market Maker securities, please contact:
trading@thecse.com
416-367-7347
www.thecse.com
