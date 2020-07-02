Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on Telix Pharmaceuticals (TLX) 02-Jul-2020 / 15:49 GMT/BST London, UK, 2 July 2020 Edison issues outlook on Telix Pharmaceuticals (TLX) We expect 2020 to be a major turning point for Telix Pharmaceuticals. The regulatory submissions for illumet will determine whether the company will start commercial operations in 2021. The clinical groundwork for TLX-250-CDx is being laid in the ongoing pivotal Phase III ZIRCON study, which recently restarted in Europe and is expected to be fully enrolled by the end of 2020. Finally, the company has guided towards starting new clinical studies for TLX591 and TLX250 in late 2020, contingent on FDA feedback and financing. This report provides our clinical and commercial outlook. We increased our valuation to A$571m or A$2.25 per basic share, from A$522m or A$2.06 per basic share. This increase is due to us updating the epidemiological numbers in our model to reflect the latest projections from the WHO and NIH on renal and prostate cancers, and because we now include Breakthrough designation for TLX250-CDx. Otherwise our forecasts remain unchanged. Click here [1] to view the full report. Subscribe [2]to Edison's content to receive reports by email. All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website [3]. About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [4]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information please contact Edison: Nathaniel Calloway, +1 646 653 7036 healthcare@edisongroup.com [5] Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [6] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group- [7] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [8] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [9] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1085021 02-Jul-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7413488e5a8545c5e1ae92251ebc6ff5&application_id=1085021&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc4b6da9609a3fa15934b7007f0912b2&application_id=1085021&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2d62d350e44141e01d1766d8ed0b3f95&application_id=1085021&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=1085021&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: mailto:financials@edisongroup.com'subject=Re:%20Palace%20capital 6: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=1085021&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=afe662765000a80ab72afd922939c992&application_id=1085021&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 8: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=1085021&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 9: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=1085021&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

