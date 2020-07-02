AEW UK REIT plc AEW UK REIT plc: Investor Presentation 02-Jul-2020 / 16:17 GMT/BST 2 July 2020 *********** Investor Presentation AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) (the "Company"), which holds a diversified portfolio of 34 commercial investment properties throughout the UK, is pleased to announce that Alex Short, Portfolio Manager, and Laura Elkin, Assistant Portfolio Manager, along with Richard Tanner, Managing Director of AEW UK Investment Management, will provide a live investor presentation relating to the Company's recent results via the Investor Meet Company platform on Wednesday 8th July 2020 at 11am. The Company is committed to ensuring that there are appropriate communication structures in place for all elements of its shareholder base so that its strategy, business model and performance are clearly understood. The Investor Meet Company platform exists to provide private investors with improved access to listed companies and as such, the focus of the call is to encourage and improve information flow between private investors and the Company. * The online presentation is open to both existing and potential shareholders * Questions can be submitted to the Investment Manager prior to the event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard or at any time during the live presentation via the "Ask a Question" function. Although the Company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives, it will address the most prominent within the confines of information already disclosed to the market. Responses to the Q&A from the live presentation will be published at the earliest opportunity following the presentation on the Investor Meet Company platform. * Investor feedback can also be submitted directly to the Investment Manager post-event to ensure that the Company understands the views of all elements of its shareholder base. Investors who wish to participate in the event can register with Investor Meet Company for free using the following link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/aew-uk-reit-plc/register-investor [1] Investors who have already registered and asked to meet the Company will be automatically invited. For further information, please contact: AEW UK Alex Short alex.short@eu.aew.com +44(0) 20 7016 4848 Laura Elkin laura.elkin@eu.aew.com +44(0) 20 7016 4869 Nicki Gladstone nicki.gladstone-ext@eu.aew.com +44(0) 7711 401 021 Company Secretary aewu.cosec@linkgroup.co.uk Link Company Matters Limited +44(0) 1392 477 500 TB Cardew aew@tbcardew.com Ed Orlebar +44 (0) 7738 724 630 Tania Wild +44 (0) 7425 536 903 Lucas Bramwell +44 (0) 7939 694 437 Liberum Capital Gillian Martin / Owen Matthews +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 Notes to Editors About AEW UK REIT AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than GBP15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising GBP100.5m. Since IPO it has raised a further GBP58m. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of the income stream. The Company's portfolio produced the highest level of income return and the second highest total return when compared to the MSCI UK Balanced Funds Quarterly Property Index for the 12 months to 31 December 2019. AEWU is currently paying an annualised dividend of 8p per share. www.aewukreit.com [2] [3] About AEW UK Investment Management LLP AEW UK Investment Management LLP employs a well-resourced team comprising 26 individuals covering investment, asset management, operations and strategy. It is part of AEW Group, one of the world's largest real estate managers, with EUR 71.2bn of assets under management as at 31 March 2020. AEW has over 700 employees, with its main offices located in Boston, London, Paris and Hong Kong and offers a wide range of real estate investment products including comingled funds, separate accounts and securities mandates across the full spectrum of investment strategies. The Investment Manager is a 50:50 joint venture between the principals of the Investment Manager and AEW. In May 2019, AEW UK Investment Management LLP was awarded Property Manager of the Year at the Pensions and Investment Provider Awards. www.aewuk.co.uk [4] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 