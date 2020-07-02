Anzeige
02.07.2020 | 18:05
Bigben Interactive: PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN SELECTED AGAIN BY EURONEXT TO BE PART OF ITS PRESTIGIOUS EUROPEAN RISING TECH LABEL

Press release
Lesquin, 02 July 2020, 18:00 hrs

Bigben selected again by Euronext

to be part of its prestigious European Rising Tech label

For the second year in a row, Bigben has been selected to join the prestigious community of 98 top-performing companies selected from more than 350 small & mid cap Tech companies listed on the Euronext markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon and Paris and operating in the life science, eco-industry or media and telecommunications (TMT) sectors.

Bigben is particularly proud to be recognized once again for its efforts to make the Group a European player in video game publishing, the design and distribution of mobile and gaming accessories and audio products. This recognition rewards in particular the steady growth of its business and the strong increase in its recurring operating profitability over the past several years.

Membership in the European Rising Tech label offers Bigben numerous advantages, including increased stock market visibility, more promotion from Euronext and access to a larger number of investors.

Upcoming publication:

Sales for 1st quarter of FY 2020/2021: Monday 27 July 2020, after close of business on Euronext Paris stock market



ABOUT BIGBEN INTERACTIVE



SALES 2019-2020
263.5 M€







HEADCOUNT
Over 730 employees



INTERNATIONAL
21 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries
www.bigben-group.com (http://www.bigben-group.com)

Bigben Interactive is a European player in video game development and publishing, in design and distribution of smartphone and gaming accessories as well as in audio products. The Group, which is recognized for its capacities in terms of innovation and creativity, intends to become one of Europe's leaders in each of its markets



Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B - Index : CAC SMALL - Eligible SRD long
ISN : FR0000074072 ; Reuters : BIGPA ; Bloomberg : BIGFP



PRESS CONTACTS



CapValue - Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr (mailto:gbroquelet@capvalue.fr) - +33 1 80 81 50 01

Attachment

  • CP_2020 07 02 _Renouvellement label European Rising Tech ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/69a591cf-3064-4a22-a5da-ca004e8a420a)

