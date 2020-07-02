BIO UV: Bio-UV joins the EnterNext(R) Tech 40 Index promoting the most innovative European small and midcap companies listed on Euronext markets

BIO-UV Group (Euronext Growth® - FR001334549 - ALTUV), a specialist in water and surface treatment and disinfection systems, is pleased to announce that it was admitted to the EnterNext® Tech 40 Index on 1 July 2020.

This index highlights the 40 top performing companies, selected by a committee of independent European experts based on the criteria of liquidity, revenue growth and net assets, from a pool of 298 small and midcap tech companies listed on Euronext's markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, and Paris.

Bio-UV has also been awarded the European Rising Tech label, which promotes 98 high-performing companies from among more than 350 small & mid cap tech companies listed on the various Euronext markets.

The European Rising Tech label companies are promising technology stocks listed on Euronext's markets, operating in the life sciences, the eco-industries and TMT (Technologies, Medias and Telecommunications).

This European label recognizes Bio-UV's culture of technological innovation in the environmental field among leading cleantech actors listed on Euronext.

Benoît Gillmann, Chairman and CEO of Bio-UV, said:

"To receive this recognition among European tech SMEs listed on Euronext is a point of pride for

Bio-UV and all its employees. This distinction, based on the criteria of economic, financial, and stock market performance, affirms the pertinence of our strategy less than two years after our initial public offering. Our inclusion in the EnterNext® Tech 40 Index will contribute to boosting our visibility, notably with international investors."

Next press release: H1 2020 revenue, July 22, 2020, after Euronext Paris market close.

About BIO-UV Group

Created in 2000, BIO-UV Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative ultraviolet water and surfaces treatment systems, and since September 2019, Ozone and AOP.

The range of equipment developed by the Group is aimed at several markets: ground, marine and surfaces.

Listed on Euronext® Growth - Paris (FR0013345493 - ALTUV), BIO-UV Group has granted the "Innovative Company" label by Bpifrance and is eligible for the French "PEA-PME" investment scheme.

Contacts:

BIO-UV Group

+33 (0)4 99 13 39 11

invest@bio-uv.com Investors relation

Mathieu Omnes - ACTUS

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

momnes@actus.fr Press relation

Serena Boni - ACTUS

+33 (0)4 4 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr

