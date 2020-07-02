ATEME: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT

Paris, July 2nd 2020



Half-year liquidity contract statement for ATEME



Under the liquidity contract entered into between ATEME and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2020:

9,741 shares

€ 123,924.59



Number of executions on buy side on semester: 444

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 428

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 51,949 shares for € 617,218.01

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 54,833 shares for € 664,887.53



------------------------------------------------------------



As a reminder :



• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st 2019 on the liquidity account :

12,625 shares

€ 76,516.30



Number of executions on buy side on semester: 171

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 121

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 15,429 shares for € 174,129.82

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 16,279 shares for € 188,331.86

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started :

13,475 shares

€ 62,343.03

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 444 51,949 617,218.01 428 54,833 664,887.53 02/01/2020 2 19 212.99 9 1,001 11,511.50 03/01/2020 4 600 6,630.00 1 311 3,514.30 06/01/2020 5 600 6,702.00 - - - 07/01/2020 7 600 6,666.00 - - - 08/01/2020 14 823 9,036.54 3 202 2,242.20 09/01/2020 2 201 2,211.00 1 1 11.08 10/01/2020 1 200 2,200.00 6 863 9,717.38 13/01/2020 4 549 6,044.49 2 200 2,240.00 14/01/2020 3 200 2,206.00 - - - 15/01/2020 5 201 2,211.00 2 301 3,341.10 16/01/2020 3 221 2,413.32 3 201 2,211.00 17/01/2020 4 425 4,653.75 2 300 3,330.00 20/01/2020 2 277 3,013.76 - - - 21/01/2020 6 804 8,626.92 - - - 23/01/2020 6 501 5,370.72 1 1 10.76 24/01/2020 - - - 2 300 3,240.00 28/01/2020 - - - 3 900 9,855.00 29/01/2020 - - - 11 2,436 27,502.44 31/01/2020 4 601 6,761.25 11 1,576 18,454.96 03/02/2020 - - - 22 1,566 19,809.90 04/02/2020 - - - 10 1,000 13,340.00 06/02/2020 1 500 6,700.00 1 500 6,750.00 07/02/2020 3 500 6,700.00 2 1,000 13,650.00 11/02/2020 2 500 6,750.00 2 500 6,850.00 12/02/2020 7 500 6,750.00 - - - 13/02/2020 2 1,000 13,350.00 1 144 1,949.76 14/02/2020 2 500 6,700.00 9 1,856 25,278.72 17/02/2020 6 1,828 24,422.08 - - - 18/02/2020 4 221 2,981.29 - - - 19/02/2020 1 1 13.40 18 3,100 43,183.00 21/02/2020 1 50 710.00 3 500 7,150.00 24/02/2020 13 2,800 38,416.00 - - - 25/02/2020 3 700 8,988.00 4 800 10,640.00 26/02/2020 8 557 7,135.17 1 1 13.00 27/02/2020 2 400 5,100.00 1 200 2,600.00 28/02/2020 1 44 554.40 - - - 02/03/2020 11 2,101 26,094.42 8 750 9,795.00 03/03/2020 - - - 5 600 7,650.00 04/03/2020 - - - 2 600 7,650.00 05/03/2020 8 1,300 15,899.00 3 600 7,608.00 06/03/2020 8 900 10,746.00 - - - 09/03/2020 13 1,899 20,775.06 - - - 10/03/2020 4 879 9,475.62 3 500 5,720.00 11/03/2020 3 521 5,543.44 - - - 12/03/2020 11 1,700 17,119.00 - - - 13/03/2020 5 600 6,042.00 5 545 5,569.90 16/03/2020 8 1,300 12,168.00 - - - 17/03/2020 1 1 8.32 6 401 3,336.32 18/03/2020 1 1 8.22 4 878 7,594.70 19/03/2020 4 318 2,763.42 1 200 1,800.00 20/03/2020 1 200 1,800.00 10 1,100 10,483.00 23/03/2020 5 500 4,640.00 - - - 24/03/2020 - - - 8 1,150 11,316.00 25/03/2020 - - - 5 400 4,120.00 26/03/2020 2 450 4,464.00 8 600 6,090.00 27/03/2020 - - - 8 1,555 16,529.65 30/03/2020 1 1 10.82 8 1,001 11,261.25 31/03/2020 2 100 1,060.00 4 400 4,368.00 01/04/2020 6 386 4,095.46 4 1,700 18,547.00 02/04/2020 4 400 4,420.00 6 791 9,175.60 03/04/2020 - - - 2 176 2,076.80 06/04/2020 1 200 2,400.00 13 1,233 14,919.30 07/04/2020 2 200 2,400.00 3 200 2,480.00 08/04/2020 - - - 3 200 2,480.00 09/04/2020 1 87 1,044.00 - - - 14/04/2020 13 913 10,554.28 7 918 11,383.20 15/04/2020 1 200 2,460.00 2 182 2,293.20 16/04/2020 2 200 2,440.00 - - - 17/04/2020 1 1 12.40 13 959 12,438.23 20/04/2020 - - - 10 1,093 14,821.08 21/04/2020 3 300 3,840.00 - - - 22/04/2020 1 1 12.80 1 300 3,900.00 23/04/2020 4 300 3,840.00 3 301 3,913.00 24/04/2020 3 501 6,382.74 1 1 12.98 27/04/2020 - - - 4 600 7,800.00 28/04/2020 7 1,100 13,816.00 - - - 29/04/2020 4 201 2,540.64 4 257 3,294.74 30/04/2020 10 900 11,250.00 5 418 5,333.68 04/05/2020 23 1,700 19,550.00 4 330 4,134.90 05/05/2020 1 300 3,648.00 5 850 10,557.00 06/05/2020 1 1 12.54 9 1,386 17,948.70 07/05/2020 6 900 10,926.00 - - - 08/05/2020 - - - 4 402 4,924.50 11/05/2020 13 550 6,616.50 3 298 3,647.52 12/05/2020 - - - 3 490 6,095.60 13/05/2020 2 201 2,412.00 4 171 2,086.20 14/05/2020 3 200 2,360.00 - - - 18/05/2020 3 300 3,594.00 1 3 36.90 19/05/2020 10 1,004 11,726.72 2 201 2,412.00 20/05/2020 8 798 8,961.54 1 1 11.44 22/05/2020 4 201 2,198.94 17 1,201 13,847.53 25/05/2020 6 500 6,070.00 6 863 10,563.12 26/05/2020 - - - 7 569 7,078.36 27/05/2020 2 400 4,856.00 - - - 28/05/2020 7 600 7,284.00 4 201 2,492.40 29/05/2020 - - - 1 100 1,250.00 01/06/2020 1 1 12.24 10 1,101 13,751.49 02/06/2020 1 400 4,960.00 - - - 03/06/2020 6 1,373 16,860.44 - - - 04/06/2020 5 628 7,517.16 - - - 05/06/2020 7 401 4,791.95 1 1 12.10 08/06/2020 5 600 7,062.00 4 600 7,110.00 09/06/2020 6 350 4,126.50 1 1 11.90 10/06/2020 2 300 3,570.00 2 599 7,158.05 11/06/2020 8 851 9,956.70 1 1 11.80 12/06/2020 10 801 9,115.38 7 651 7,759.92 15/06/2020 2 500 5,905.00 - - - 16/06/2020 4 400 4,888.00 11 1,400 17,150.00 17/06/2020 1 200 2,600.00 6 1,261 16,771.30 18/06/2020 2 302 3,874.66 - - - 19/06/2020 1 1 13.00 6 801 10,629.27 22/06/2020 - - - 1 200 2,740.00 24/06/2020 5 601 8,005.32 2 181 2,425.40 25/06/2020 - - - 3 400 5,420.00 26/06/2020 5 475 6,407.75 - - - 29/06/2020 4 525 6,966.75 - - - 30/06/2020 1 1 13.20 2 201 2,693.40

About ATEME: ATEME is the emerging leader of video delivery infrastructure, servicing the world's largest content and service providers. Listed on Euronext Paris since 2014, ATEME has a history of transforming video delivery, being the first to market with a 10-bit 4:2:2 solution, the first production-ready HEVC & HDR, and recently, the first genuine video delivery NFV software solution designed to lead service providers' transition to video datacenter. To complement its cutting-edge technology, ATEME has partnered with leaders such as Intel, Apple and Microsoft to create best-in-class video delivery solutions. ATEME is a leading member of industry forums and organizations, such as the DVB and SMPTE, actively participated in the ITU in the standardization of HEVC in 2013 and joined the Alliance for Open Media to help develop the AV1 open and royalty-free video codec in June 2014. ATEME is headquartered in Vélizy near Paris, with worldwide support and R&D offices in Rennes, Denver, Sao-Paulo, Singapore and Sydney. With a commercial presence in 24 countries, ATEME counts 300 employees, including some 100 of the world's leading R&D video experts. In 2019 ATEME served close to 400 customers worldwide with revenues of €66.3 million, of which 93% outside its home market.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

ATEME INVESTOR RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS Michel Artières

President and CEO Olivier Lambert

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33

ateme@actus.fr Anne-Catherine Bonjour

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93

acbonjour@actus.fr

