Donnerstag, 02.07.2020

WKN: A0B61G ISIN: FR0010099515 Ticker-Symbol: FTT 
Stuttgart
02.07.20
16:12 Uhr
24,500 Euro
+0,600
+2,51 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
02.07.2020 | 18:12
ECA: Half-year report on the liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract granted by ECA to brokerage firm Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on 30 June 2020:

  • Number of ECA shares: 1,707
  • Cash balance: €24,867.87

During the first half of 2020, a total of:

PURCHASE23,755 shares €641,352.49764 transactions
SELL22,912 shares €618,168.83743 transactions

As at 31 December 2019, the most recent update, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

  • Number of ECA shares: 864
  • Cash balance: €48,051.53

For the record, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

  • Number of ECA shares: 1,634
  • Cash balance: €50,000
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xWxwkZqXlJrJy2pylpxsbGdkm2piyJSWm2PLxZKeY8ubbp9kyZeVa5fHZm9llmZu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64118-eca_half-year-report-on-the-liquidity-contract-30.06.2020.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2020 Actusnews Wire
