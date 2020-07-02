ECA: Half-year report on the liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract granted by ECA to brokerage firm Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on 30 June 2020:
- Number of ECA shares: 1,707
- Cash balance: €24,867.87
During the first half of 2020, a total of:
|PURCHASE
|23,755 shares
|€641,352.49
|764 transactions
|SELL
|22,912 shares
|€618,168.83
|743 transactions
As at 31 December 2019, the most recent update, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:
- Number of ECA shares: 864
- Cash balance: €48,051.53
For the record, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:
- Number of ECA shares: 1,634
- Cash balance: €50,000
