Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Air Filter Market Analysis Report by End-user (HVAC, Industrial, Automotive, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing demand from the automotive industry. In addition, the increasing demand for washable and reusable filters is anticipated to boost the growth of the Air Filter Market.

The automotive sector is one of the key end-user industries for the global air filter market. Automobiles powered by fossil fuels have two types of air filters: cabin air filter and engine air filter. The cabin air filter is used to remove the potentially harmful particles entering the cabin. It aids in filtering out dust particles or pollen floating around in the air and makes the cabin air cleaner. The engine air filters capture the particulate matter and restricts its entry into the engine cylinders, therefore reducing the scope for oil contamination and mechanical wear. With the growth in the automotive industry, the air filter market is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Air Filter Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. has business operations under various segments, such as safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, health care, consumer, and corporate and unallocated. The company offers a wide range of air filters such as Filtrete Healthy Living Air Filters, Filtrete Allergen Defense Air Filters, Filtrete Basic Air Filters, Filtrete A/C Filter, and others.

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj operates its business through various segments: decor, filtration and performance solutions, industrial solutions, and specialties. The company offers a wide range of air filters for industrial and automotive purposes such as air pollution control filters, gas turbine filter media, cabin air, vehicle air intake, and others.

Camfil AB

Camfil AB offers air cleaners and air purifiers, pulse filters, molecular filters, and high temperature filters.

Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc. has business operations under various segments, such as engine, distribution, components, power systems, and new power. The company's key offerings include NanoForce Air Filters, Direct Flow Air Filtration, OptiAir Air Filtration, Magnum RS Air Filtration, and Cabin air.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Daikin Industries Ltd. operates its business through various segments, such as air conditioning, chemicals, oil hydraulics, and defense. The company's key offerings include American Air Filter (AAF) and NIPPON MUKI.

Air Filter Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

HVAC

Industrial

Automotive

Others

Air Filter Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

