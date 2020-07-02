Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc (SGVL LN) Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jul-2020 / 18:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.5695 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 206778 CODE: SGVL LN ISIN: LU1081771369 ISIN: LU1081771369 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGVL LN Sequence No.: 73421 EQS News ID: 1085225 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2020 12:13 ET (16:13 GMT)