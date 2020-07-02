Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2020) - Effective Friday, July 3, 2020, Independent Trading Group will be responsible for the Guaranteed Fill volume and automatic execution of odd lots for the symbol below.
Market Maker: Independent Trading Group
Dealer number: 084
Symbol: SLE
Quick Link:
Market Marker Assignments
For questions about the eligibility requirements for Market Makers, or order entry on a Market Maker securities, please contact:
trading@thecse.com
416-367-7347
www.thecse.com
Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de