Desiree Cube - Realtor Keller Williams: Destin FL Realtor Adds New HWY 30A Areas of Coverage

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2020 / Desiree Cube, a Realtor for Keller Williams, is happy to announce that she will now be handling properties in several Fort Walton Beach areas that are new to her. This is just one of several new and exciting changes that took place with her during the last month. Military personnel that contact her will be pleased to know that she has just been awarded her certification as a 'Military Relocation Professional' too. All this while she continued her regular duty of handling several property listings for the Keller Williams real estate agency.

"The past month has certainly been a busy time for me but I welcome everything that's going on. I especially look forward to handling some listings and showing properties in some areas where I have never done that before. Although this will be a challenge, my clients can rest assured that I am very familiar with the types of properties that exist in these new areas and the associated value of them. My progression in the real estate business has been a rapid one in the year and a half I have been doing it and the fact that I am now certified as a Military Relocation Professional will only add to that. I promise to continue to do everything I can to be one of the best at Keller Williams and work hard for every client that puts their home buying or selling trust in me", she added.

She went on to say that the list of new areas that she will now be showing properties in is a lengthy one. This includes such places as Grayton Beach, Santa Rosa Beach, Destin and the greater 30A area. She already has experience working in such areas as Sandestin, Miramar Beach, Eglin Air Force Base, and Valparaiso. She says that she will still be mainly handling properties that are valued in the $500K - $10m range but will also consider other price ranges as opportunities present themselves. She went on to say that these new areas for her feature properties that are in great demand and she looks forward to helping clients sell their house or find their new dream home in these locations. Much of this information and more can also be seen on her Destin Homes For Sale website.

One only has to look at a map of Fort Walton Beach and the surrounding areas to see all the military flavor that dots it. Huge military facilities in the area such as Eglin Air Force Base and Pensacola Naval Air Station have military personnel looking all over for new homes and to sell existing ones as they are transferred elsewhere. She says that's why she made it such a high priority to get her certification as a Military Relocation Professional. This helps her to have a better awareness of the specific needs that enlisted personnel and officers have when it comes to buying or selling a home. It was a real eye-opener she says learning how different the home buying and selling needs of military personnel are from the general public. Cube says that she has already noticed that the military personnel she has worked with since being awarded special certification seem to be much more comfortable with her.

She has added more photos which will help her clients get to know her on a personal level and also see how strongly she values family. These improvements also provide her with a better forum to interact with her clients and others on the properties that are currently being listed with her. Cube stated that those who are looking to buy or sell a property in the Fort Walton Beach Area can always get in touch with her by phone, email, or by filling out the contact form on her web page.

For more information about Desiree Cube - Realtor Keller Williams, contact the company here:

Desiree Cube - Realtor Keller Williams

Desiree Cube

850-686-4052

desireecubekw@gmail.com

26 Racetrack Rd

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547

SOURCE: Desiree Cube - Realtor Keller Williams

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596115/Destin-FL-Realtor-Adds-New-HWY-30A-Areas-of-Coverage