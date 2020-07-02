Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement which examines the role of patient engagement in the healthcare services industry. The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients improve business efficiency and processes through better data and insights.

Prominent healthcare companies are facing immense pressures to meet the demand for healthcare services while curtailing the cost of their services. The rise in healthcare costs can be attributed to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advances, and market expansion. As the industry witnesses a drastic shift in trends, healthcare provider organizations are facing the extreme need to increase efficiency while delivering effective and efficient patient care. Moreover, the gradual shift from conventional, fragmented approach to technological ways to manage and deliver patient care is compelling prominent organizations in the healthcare industry to opt for advanced patient engagement solutions.

Key Questions Answered

1. What are the use cases and benefits of patient engagement solutions?

2. What factors are contributing to the price rise of healthcare services?

3. How can healthcare service providers reduce the cost of care by leveraging patient engagement solutions?

According to Quantzig's patient engagement experts, "At Quantzig, we analyze the current business scenario using real-time dashboards to help global healthcare providers operate more efficiently."

How Patient Engagement Solutions Helped the Healthcare Provider Company

Quantzig's patient engagement solutions helped the client to-

Streamline the patient check-in process

Create a personalized patient engagement models by reviewing patients' progress

Enhance patient-provider communication

Gain real-time information about the patients

The patient engagement solution offered by Quantzig's experts enabled the client to educate and empower patients through personalized healthcare access. The patient engagement solution also helped the healthcare provider to engage with patients more effectively by monitoring their progress, prioritizing interventions, and optimizing their care plans.

