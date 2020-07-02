GLOBAL HOUSE HOLDINGS LTD.: Global House Holdings, Ltd. Announces Expected Merger with GPO Plus, Inc. and Launches its New Website GPOPlus.com

Global House Holdings, Ltd. Board of Directors approved a reverse stock split, name change to GPO Plus, Inc., and proposed symbol change to GPOX.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2020 / Global House Holdings, Ltd. (OTC PINK:GHHH), announced an expected closing of a merger transaction with GPO Plus, Inc. (GPOX). Additionally, its Board of Directors approved a 12-to-1 reverse stock split, name change, and symbol change as well as the launch of their new website GPOPlus.com.

On June 11, 2020, GPOX Board of Directors approved a reverse stock split of its issued and authorized shares of common stock on the basis of 12 old shares for one (1) new share. When completed the reverse stock split will result in the decrease of GPOX authorized capital from 1,500,000,000 shares of common stock to 125,000,000 shares of common stock. Correspondingly, GPOX issued and outstanding capital will decrease from 111,800,000 shares of common stock to 9,316,667 shares of common stock.

As a result of the reverse split, the Company's stock will be traded on a post-split basis under the symbol GHHHD after the effective date for 20 trading days. Thereafter, the Company's stock will trade under the proposed new symbol GPOX. Additional information regarding the reverse split and merger can be found in the Form 8-K the Company filed on June 19th, 2020 with the SEC.

Also on June 11, 2020, GPOX Board of Directors approved an agreement and plan of merger for the purposes of changing GPOX corporate name from Global House Holdings Ltd. to GPO Plus, Inc. Pursuant to the agreement and plan of merger, Global House Holdings, Ltd. will merge with its wholly-owned subsidiary GPO Plus, Inc., a Nevada corporation. Global House Holdings Ltd. will remain the surviving company of the merger, continuing under the name GPO Plus, Inc.

The resolutions from the GPOX Board of Directors approving the above described reverse stock split, symbol change and name change are subject to the approval of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). In anticipation of FINRA approval, GPOX will file a Certificate of Change and Articles of Merger with the Nevada Secretary of State to give effect to the reverse stock split and name change with an effective date in July 2020.

GPOX launched the first version of its new corporate website with the initial investor relations section www.GPOPlus.com. Sign up for the mailing list to ensure you receive updates and communications on developments.

GPOX CEO Brett H. Pojunis states; "we are very excited to share our business model and the new direction of the company with the investment community and our shareholders." Mr. Pojunis added, "we have assembled an amazing team which we believe will help generate long-term shareholder value. I encourage all shareholders to sign up for our mailing list to stay informed of GPO Plus and our holdings progress."

About GPO Plus, Inc.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPOPlus+ (OTCQB:GHHH) is a fully reporting publicly traded global holding company of industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPO). ?The main holdings are HealthGPO, a Group Purchasing Organization for the Healthcare industry, and cbdGPO, a Group Purchasing Organization for the CBD and Hemp industry. In addition, GPOPlus+ offers professional services through GPOPRO Services.?

For more information please visit www.GPOPlus.com and sign up for our mailing list.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company's need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company's products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Global House Holdings, Ltd., please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



GPO Plus, Inc.'s Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Office: 702.972.4580

SOURCE: GLOBAL HOUSE HOLDINGS LTD.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596122/Global-House-Holdings-Ltd-Announces-Expected-Merger-with-GPO-Plus-Inc-and-Launches-its-New-Website-GPOPluscom