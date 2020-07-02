How Ed Latimore Overcame His Addiction and was Determined to Reach his Goals

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2 2020 / Ed Latimore lived in the projects and went to school with other people from the same environment. When he got to high school, he was introduced to a new world and became friends with people that grew up completely different than him. The kindness that his new friends and their families showed him would change his life forever. When Ed graduated high school, that was the point in his life where problems started to show and he became consumed by the dark side of his personality. This switch resulted in Ed resenting his mother for the life he had growing up which led to a lot of problems with alcohol.

2013 was the year that everything changed for Ed Latimore. On January 4th, he enlisted in the military so he could start building employable skills and get money for college. A few months later on June 4th, Ed shipped out to basic training which was a blessing in disguise because it got him away from alcohol for five months and aided in his decision to become sober on December 23rd. In January 2014, he took his first college class.

Going to college gave Ed the opportunity to make serious changes in his life and graduated from Duquesne University in 2018. He graduated with a degree in Physics and learned how to make a 6-figure income on the internet. Also during this time, he wrote and self published his first book. Ed's book, "Sober Letters To My Drunken Self", which talks about the emotional transformation that happens when you stop drinking. He also has a number of articles on his website about sobriety, addiction, and forgiveness. Ed has worked hard to make small progress every day during this five year period, and it certainly paid off.

Ed's belief in himself when no one else did is what helped him create such significant changes in his life. "I challenged myself, what I was capable of, and there were even moments I thought I wasn't going to pull it off. I failed classes, lost my first professional fight, and was even poor again. But I stayed the course, remained patient, and never even entertained the idea of giving up." The greatest lesson Ed learned from this chapter in his life was that the most powerful belief you can have is that given enough time, you can learn anything.

Now that Ed has entered the next chapter of his life, he now has a website that now gets over 50 thousand visitors per month. He makes a living from his writing and sharing what he has learned with others, and is proud to say that he has been sober since December 23rd, 2013! Ed uses his experiences to teach people what he has learned the hard way so they can live a better life themselves. The biggest lesson Ed has learned from this journey is "A limitation is only as powerful as the energy you give to it. Your dreams also follow this same law."

Ed's life is an example of what happens when you don't accept the limitations that are placed on you. Ed Latimore has pushed through despite any adversity through his life and had great accomplishments come from that. Some of Ed's biggest accomplishments are his 13-1-1 Professional Boxing Record, his Honorable Discharge from the United States Military- Bachelor of Arts in Physics, and that he is a Best Selling Amazon Author. He owes all of his accomplishments to grit and dedication to his goals.

Through each of Ed's mistakes throughout the various chapters of his life, he learned more each time and eventually figured enough of life out to get ahead. He then used this knowledge to help other people and have them learn from his mistakes. Ed doesn't want people to see his story as a generic "rags to riches" one, he wants to emphasize the fact that he grew up poor, made money, and then lost it again. Each entrepreneur needs to go through obstacles and tribulations before they can find their niche and become successful.

Ed tries to do nothing more than teach the lessons he learned from having a hard life. His secret to success is that the personal branding and social media realm is rooted in the idea that he tries to be as authentic and transparent as possible with his struggles and triumphs. His purpose for this is that "When people see that I made a life for myself from the cards I was dealt, they see that it is possible as well. When they see how I have done it, they know that they can do it too." To follow along with Ed Latimore's journey, click here.

CONTACT:

Kiley Almy

Kiley@nextwavemktg.com

Next Wave Marketing

SOURCE: Ed Latimore

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596139/How-Ed-Latimore-Overcame-His-Addiction-and-was-Determined-to-Reach-his-Goals