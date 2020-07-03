The corrugated packaging software market is expected to grow by USD 9 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

Corrugated packaging software is available as standalone software that can manage the cutting, printing, and folding of corrugated boards. To overcome various shortcomings of standalone software, vendors are introducing packaged software solutions which help in inventory management, planning, managing corrugated boards, billing, and shipment of corrugated boxes. Also, packaged software solutions are more cost-effective than standalone corrugated packaging software. Many such benefits are encouraging end-users to adopt corrugated packaging software to effectively manage operations and increase profit margins. These factors are influencing the growth of the global corrugated packaging software market.

As per Technavio, operational efficiency in managing different customers with different specifications will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Corrugated Packaging Software Market: Operational Efficiency in Managing Different Customers with Different Specifications

Complexities in box designs, cutting, and delivery as per customer expectations are some of the major issues that organizations face. Managing these tasks becomes extremely challenging at times. Hence, organizations are adopting corrugated packaging software and ERP solutions to ensure efficient operation across different areas of business. The software also allows organizations to analyze real-time and historical trends in business activities and ensure optimized performance with minimal risks. Many such operational benefits are influencing the growth of the global corrugated packaging software market.

"The increasing demand for corrugated packaging software from the e-commerce sector will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Corrugated Packaging Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the corrugated packaging software market by type (packaged and standalone), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the corrugated packaging software market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to an increase in the adoption of corrugated boxes by e-commerce vendors in the region.

