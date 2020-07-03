On July 4, the first-ever Virtual Tour de France will commence and America's longest running professional men's and women's cycling program, Rally Cycling, will be there to compete. The virtual race series will take place over three weekends and feature the world's top teams including reigning Tour de France champion Egan Bernal and his British squad, Team INEOS.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200702005602/en/

Rally Cycling men's and women's teams are ready to tackle the first-ever Virtual Tour de France. (Photo: Business Wire)

Indoor cycling platform Zwift has partnered with Tour de France organizer Amaury Sport Organization (ASO) to develop a series of French-themed courses that reference Tour classics like the iconic Champs-Élysées finishing circuit. Streamed and televised around the globe, this virtual stage race will see Rally Cycling men's and women's teams compete on brand new digital roadways based on iconic Tour courses.

"Our team is honored to be invited to this cutting-edge new event," said Rally Cycling managing director Charles Aaron. "We're focused on reaching our fans and highlighting our partnerships, despite the unique problems the pandemic has presented for professional sports. We'll be racing to win at the Virtual Tour."

Due to the unique burden the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on professional sports, Zwift and the ASO worked quickly to create an event for televised broadcast around the world to help soothe the aching hearts of Tour enthusiasts everywhere whose July is feeling a little empty this year.

The Virtual Tour will run over three consecutive weekends beginning July 4th and ending on the 19th, spanning the original dates of the Tour de France, which was moved to the end of August. Aaron's own team, Rally Cycling, has weathered the storm better than many, keeping all riders and staff on board in anticipation of a return to competition later this summer.

"We have an incredible title partner that makes this all possible," said Aaron. "We're so proud to represent our 325,000 teammates, the hardworking employees of Rally Health and UnitedHealth Group. Their efforts worldwide have made such an impact."

The race can be watched in the United States on the NBC Sports Gold app or streamed live on Zwift's YouTube channel, and will be broadcast in more than 130 countries.

See full broadcast details and more in Rally Cycling's comprehensive guide to the Virtual Tour de France.

About Rally Cycling

Rally Cycling is an American men's and women's professional cycling team with a 14-year track record in the sport. Our team is comprised of World Champions and Olympic medalists who are committed to excellence in every phase of performance. We share the mission of our title partner Rally Health to help people live healthier lives. Our program is global, reaching diverse audiences in our partners' key markets around the world. Learn more at RallyCycling.com and follow us on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200702005602/en/

Contacts:

Tom Soladay

Communications Director

(612) 333-6616

tsoladay@circuitsport.com