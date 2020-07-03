Technavio has been monitoring the managed security services market and it is poised to grow by USD 22.44 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AT&T Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in the adoption of cloud-based services will offer immense growth opportunities, chances of failure during implementation will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increase in the adoption of cloud-based services has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, chances of failure during implementation might hamper market growth.
Managed Security Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Managed Security Services Market is segmented as below:
- Deployment
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- End-user
- SMEs
- Large Enterprises
Managed Security Services Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our managed security services marketreport covers the following areas:
- Managed Security Services Market size
- Managed Security Services Market trends
- Managed Security Services Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increasing adoption of HPC systems by businesses and enterprises as one of the prime reasons driving the managed security services market growth during the next few years.
Managed Security Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the managed security services market, including some of the vendors such as AT&T Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Managed Security Services Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Managed Security Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist managed security services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the managed security services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the managed security services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of managed security services market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- SMEs
- Large enterprises
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- On-premise Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Volume Driver Demand led growth
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AT&T Inc.
- BAE Systems Plc
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Fortinet Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
