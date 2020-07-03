Technavio has been monitoring the managed security services market and it is poised to grow by USD 22.44 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AT&T Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in the adoption of cloud-based services will offer immense growth opportunities, chances of failure during implementation will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increase in the adoption of cloud-based services has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, chances of failure during implementation might hamper market growth.

Managed Security Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Managed Security Services Market is segmented as below:

Deployment Cloud-based On-premise

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA

End-user SMEs Large Enterprises



Managed Security Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our managed security services marketreport covers the following areas:

Managed Security Services Market size

Managed Security Services Market trends

Managed Security Services Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing adoption of HPC systems by businesses and enterprises as one of the prime reasons driving the managed security services market growth during the next few years.

Managed Security Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the managed security services market, including some of the vendors such as AT&T Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Managed Security Services Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Managed Security Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist managed security services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the managed security services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the managed security services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of managed security services market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

SMEs

Large enterprises

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024

On-premise Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume Driver Demand led growth

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AT&T Inc.

BAE Systems Plc

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

