Developers have until Sept. 1 to bid for capacity along railway tracks and on company-owned land across a number of Indian states.From pv magazine India Railway Energy Management Co., a joint venture of Indian Railways and engineering consultancy Rites Ltd., has opened bidding for 1 GW of ground-mount solar plants, primarily on land along railway tracks. The projects will be awarded through tariff-based competitive bidding process, followed by a reverse auction. Indian Railways will sign power purchase agreements with the successful bidders for periods of 25 years. For the full story, please visit ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
