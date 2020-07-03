

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) said underlying operating profit for the year ended 30 June 2020 is expected to be at the lower end of the previously provided guidance range of 48 million pounds to 58 million pounds after IFRS16 (40 million pounds to 50 million pounds pre-IFRS16) due to the venues reopening costs being expensed. Rank will announce its preliminary results on 19 August 2020.



The Group will commence the reopening of its Mecca bingo clubs from 4 July 2020. Initially Rank Group will be opening 35 venues in England. A further 30 venues are expected to open in a phased approach throughout July and August including, when permitted, venues in Scotland and Wales. The remaining 12 venues will remain closed until October. The Group said Enracha clubs in Spain started to reopen from 10 June and all are now open.



