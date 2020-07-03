Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Reopening Schedule 03-Jul-2020 / 08:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 3 July 2020 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Pub & Hotel Reopening Schedule Announcement Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company") today announces the reopening plan for its Managed Pubs and Hotels business. The Company is undertaking a phased, gradual reopening across the estate. On 4 July 2020, 27 pubs will open, with further pubs opening in groups over the following weeks. By the end of July, over 80% of our Managed Pubs and Hotels will be open. We expect the majority of our Tenanted Inns to also reopen during July. For further information, please contact: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC. Simon Emeny, Chief Executive 020 8996 2000 Adam Councell, Finance Director 020 8996 2000 Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198 / 07831 299801 Instinctif Partners Justine Warren 020 7457 2010 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: UPD TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 73556 EQS News ID: 1085595 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2020 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)