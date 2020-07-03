

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Friday, IHS Markit releases Italy's composite PMI data. Final PMI figures are due from France and Germany at 3.50 and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit is slated to release euro area final PMI data.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the franc, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1233 against the greenback, 120.74 against the yen, 1.0632 against the franc and 0.9016 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



