Freitag, 03.07.2020

WKN: 922218 ISIN: FI0009007694 Ticker-Symbol: SNQB 
Frankfurt
03.07.20
08:02 Uhr
8,970 Euro
-0,130
-1,43 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SANOMA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANOMA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,8809,14010:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.07.2020 | 10:05
Sanoma Corp: Sanoma will publish its Half-year Report 2020 on 24 July 2020

Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, 3 July 2020 at 11:00 EET

Sanoma will publish its Half-year Report 2020 on 24 July 2020

Sanoma will publish its Half-year Report for 1 January-30 June 2020 on Friday 24 July 2020 approx. at 8:30 EET. The report and related materials will be available on www.sanoma.com/investorsafter publishing.

An analyst and investor webcast and teleconference will be held in English by the President and CEO Susan Duinhoven and CFO and COO Markus Holm at 11:00. The live webcast can be followed via https://sanoma.videosync.fi/2020-q2-results.

To ask questions by phone during the live webcast, please join in 5-10 minutes prior to the starting time by dialling one of the following numbers:

Finland: +358 9 8171 0310
Sweden: +46 8 5664 2651
United Kingdom: +44 33 3300 0804
United States: +1 631 913 1422

Confirmation code for the call is 63673818#.

An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conference at www.sanoma.com/investors.

Interview opportunities for media by Teams or by phone are available after the conference. Media representatives are asked to book interviews via Communications Director Marcus Wiklund, marcus.wiklund@sanoma.com.

Additional information
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and CSR, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is a front running learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. We enable teachers to excel at developing the talents of every child, provide consumers with engaging content, and offer unique marketing solutions to business partners.

Today, we have operations in ten countries including Finland, the Netherlands and Poland. Our net sales totalled EUR 900 million and we employed approx. 3,500 professionals in 2019. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
