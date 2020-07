BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - UK CIPS/IHS Markit composite PMI data has been released at 4.30 am ET Friday. The pound changed little against its major rivals after the data.



The pound was trading at 1.2463 against the greenback, 133.93 against the yen, 1.1792 against the franc and 0.9017 against the euro around 4.35 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de