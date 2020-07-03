The new 1 GW Yeka tender in Turkey is more than welcome, says KRC Consulting's Hakki Karacaoglan and Life Enerji's Ramazan Aslan. Regulations to enable "green electricity" tariffs, also announced this month, add further momentum to the country's solar sector - allowing Turkish consumers choose renewable energy for their power supply.Turkey's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has officially published the details of its 1 GW solar auction. The smallest project allowed under the tender is 10 MW in size, while the largest is 20 MW. According to the announcement published in today's issue ...

