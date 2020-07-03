AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1) AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jul-2020 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 02/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 229.7497 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 764433 CODE: CG1 ISIN: FR0010655712 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CG1 Sequence No.: 73562 EQS News ID: 1085681 End of Announcement EQS News Service

