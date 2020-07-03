AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (IMWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jul-2020 / 11:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 02/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 67.7417 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5921545 CODE: IMWRD ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IMWRD Sequence No.: 73577 EQS News ID: 1085711 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2020 05:17 ET (09:17 GMT)