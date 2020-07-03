AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN - B (CJ1Y) AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN - B: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jul-2020 / 11:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN - B DEALING DATE: 02/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 23278.284 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8525 CODE: CJ1Y ISIN: LU1602144815 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CJ1Y Sequence No.: 73582 EQS News ID: 1085723 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 03, 2020 05:18 ET (09:18 GMT)