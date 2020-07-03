Nanjing Tech Week 2020 Series of Events, China UK Innovation Cooperation Conference to Kick off

NANJING, China, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a crucial part of "Global Peak on Cloud" section of Nanjing Tech Week 2020, China UK Innovation Cooperation Conference shall kick off on July 9th as scheduled in Jiangning District, Nanjing. In face of the current national and international situations, China and the United Kingdom call for deepened cooperation, which will be of far-reaching significance to both sides.

Since Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping's visit to the United Kingdom in 2015, both sides have reached an agreement on building a global comprehensive strategic partnership for the 21st Century. China has always been open-minded towards the innovation cooperation with the United Kingdom in multiple sectors. Undoubtedly, the China UK Innovation Cooperation Conference organized by Nanjing Jiangning Economic and Technological Development Zone will serve as a strong demonstration.

The Organizing Committee has invited a cloud-based delegation from the government, industries, universities and research institutions of the United Kingdom, led by Lord David Willetts, the Former Minister for Universities and Science of the United Kingdom, to deliver multiple keynote speeches and a round table forum involving several participants together with China. Speakers would deliver their opinions and advices from different aspects with respect to the innovation cooperation between China and the United Kingdom, and table constructive ideas and solutions.

At this Conference, the inauguration ceremony for innovation centers and agreement signing ceremony for major cooperation projects with such famous overseas higher education institutions as Oxford University shall be performed, along with the agreement signing ceremony for international cooperation projects on new R&D institutions, international talents and international capitals.

Drifting clouds cannot obscure our vision. Openness and sharing will help us win the future. This Conference marks the first and crucial step for China to rejuvenate its economy and get back on track with rapid economic development in post-pandemic era, which will certainly expedite the innovation cooperation between China and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about China UK Innovation Cooperation Conference, watch the introductory video: https://youtu.be/9_nm8haXDmU.

