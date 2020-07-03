Technavio has been monitoring the threat detection systems market and it is poised to grow by USD 68.36 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200703005091/en/

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Threat Detection Systems Market Download free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Axis Communications AB, Chemring Group Plc, FLIR Systems Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., RAE Systems Inc., Safran SA, Smiths Group Plc, Thales Group, and Vectra AI Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The increasing number of terrorist activities have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of TDS might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/threat-detection-systems-market-industry-analysis

Threat Detection Systems Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Threat Detection Systems Market is segmented as below:

Application Defense Commercial Industrial Public Infrastructure Residential.

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America.



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43470

Threat Detection Systems Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The threat detection systems market report covers the following areas:

Threat Detection Systems Market Size

Threat Detection Systems Market Trends

Threat Detection Systems Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for large-scale surveillance at public places as one of the prime reasons driving the threat detection systems market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Threat Detection Systems Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist threat detection systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the threat detection systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the threat detection systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of threat detection systems market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Defense Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Public infrastructure Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

Axis Communications AB

Chemring Group Plc

FLIR Systems Inc.

Mirion Technologies Inc.

RAE Systems Inc.

Safran SA

Smiths Group Plc

Thales Group

Vectra AI Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200703005091/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/