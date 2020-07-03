Anzeige
03.07.2020
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Vente-unique.com obtains European Rising Teh label

3 July 2020. Vente-unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, has been awarded the European Rising Tech label by Euronext.

As a result, Vente-unique.com will join the ranks of 98 high-performing companies selected from over 350 small and mid-cap tech companies listed on the Euronext markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon and Paris and operating in the life sciences, eco-industry and TMT sectors.

The Euronext committee noted that Vente-unique.com had proved its mettle in terms of both economic and stock market performance.

Companies carrying the European Rising Tech label have a total market capitalisation of €23 billion and a total annual trading volume of €21 billion, thus confirming the strong investor interest in Euronext-listed technology stocks.

Next publication: Q3 2019-2020 revenues, 22 July 2020, before start of trading

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1 million customers since its inception. In 2019, Vente-unique.com posted revenues of €96.5 million, up 11%.

ACTUS finance & communication
Jérôme Fabreguettes-LeibNicolas Bouchez
Investor RelationsPress Relations
vente-unique@actus.frnbouchez@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 78+33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yWttlMlsamzKnGpqYpllmJVna5tkk5HHm2nIxGJwlsnKmmpmnJxjm5zHZm9llmtn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64161-vu_cp_rising-tech_en.pdf

