Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRL LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jul-2020 / 14:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 02-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.3493 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8089826 CODE: INRL LN ISIN: FR0010375766 ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRL LN Sequence No.: 73661 EQS News ID: 1085981 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2020 08:48 ET (12:48 GMT)