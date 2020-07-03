Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist (LCAN LN) Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jul-2020 / 14:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 59.6049 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 476743 CODE: LCAN LN ISIN: LU0496786731 ISIN: LU0496786731 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAN LN Sequence No.: 73680 EQS News ID: 1086021 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 03, 2020 08:50 ET (12:50 GMT)