Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (HLTW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jul-2020 / 14:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 02-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 380.192 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 187321 CODE: HLTW LN ISIN: LU0533033311 ISIN: LU0533033311 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HLTW LN Sequence No.: 73688 EQS News ID: 1086037 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 03, 2020 08:51 ET (12:51 GMT)