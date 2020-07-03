Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (UHYG LN) Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jul-2020 / 14:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 103.1668 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 274000 CODE: UHYG LN ISIN: LU1435356149 ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYG LN Sequence No.: 73731 EQS News ID: 1086127 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2020 08:58 ET (12:58 GMT)