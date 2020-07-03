Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPG LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jul-2020 / 14:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 111.9896 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7810167 CODE: TIPG LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPG LN Sequence No.: 73737 EQS News ID: 1086139 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2020 08:59 ET (12:59 GMT)