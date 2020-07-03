Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (JPXU LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jul-2020 / 15:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 121.8848 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 96218 CODE: JPXU LN ISIN: LU1646359882 ISIN: LU1646359882 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXU LN Sequence No.: 73751 EQS News ID: 1086173 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2020 09:01 ET (13:01 GMT)