Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKE LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jul-2020 / 15:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 61.6899 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6729015 CODE: BNKE LN ISIN: LU1829219390 ISIN: LU1829219390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKE LN Sequence No.: 73786 EQS News ID: 1086255 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2020 09:09 ET (13:09 GMT)