Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWL LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jul-2020 / 15:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 02-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 212.5555 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 95065 CODE: ACWL LN ISIN: LU1829220133 ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWL LN Sequence No.: 73787 EQS News ID: 1086257 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 03, 2020 09:09 ET (13:09 GMT)