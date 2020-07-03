Anzeige
03.07.2020
Klaipedos Nafta: The Case Regarding the Alleged Damages From the Breach of the Competition Law is Closed

AB Klaipedos nafta informs that the Supreme Court of Lithuania did not accept the appeal submitted by UAB Kroviniu terminalas in the case regarding the alleged damages from the breach of the competition law (hereinafter - the Case). The deadline for re-appealing has expired on 1 July 2020.

Therefore, the decision taken by the Vilnius Regional Court on 7 March 2019 remains unchanged and valid.

The Case is deemed to be closed.

The Company informed about 7 March 2019 Vilnius Regional Court decision by notification of material event:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=878654&messageId=1105899

About received claim the Company informed on 1 December 2016 in notification of material event.




Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594

