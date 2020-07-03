Lyxor Inverse US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (UINE LN) Lyxor Inverse US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jul-2020 / 15:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Inverse US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 109.5948 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 640500 CODE: UINE LN ISIN: LU1879532940 ISIN: LU1879532940 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UINE LN Sequence No.: 73795 EQS News ID: 1086273 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2020 09:13 ET (13:13 GMT)