Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc (TWND LN) Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jul-2020 / 15:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.5538 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2211247 CODE: TWND LN ISIN: LU1900066033 ISIN: LU1900066033 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TWND LN Sequence No.: 73796 EQS News ID: 1086281 End of Announcement EQS News Service

