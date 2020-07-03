Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from July 6, 2020. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. Trading code RGKT_2010 ------------------------------- Expiration date 2020-10-21 ------------------------------- Last trading date 2021-10-21 ------------------------------- ISIN SE0014583621 ------------------------------- Short name RGKT 2010 ------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB