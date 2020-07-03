Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK BID PROCEDURES SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-07-10

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2025-05-12 1058 SE0005676608 2.50% 500 +/- 250 2028-05-12 1060 SE0009496367 0.75% 500 +/- 250

Settlement date 2020-07-14

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on July 10, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1058 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1060

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST)ON JULY 10, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se