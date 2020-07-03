A 15-day public review period for nootkatone has started in the US. All studies submitted to the US Environment Protection Agency (EPA) have been accepted and the review period allows the general public to share their comments with the agency. We believe the public notice period is largely a formality and expect the EPA to complete the registration of nootkatone shortly thereafter. Nootkatone use will then be allowed in pest control. Following the delay to the approval process announced in March 2019, this comes as good news for the financial trajectory of the business.

