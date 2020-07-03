The global medical gas cylinder market is expected to grow by USD 2 billion during 2020-2024, as per Technavio. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200703005183/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Gas Cylinder Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic Request free sample pages of the medical gas cylinder market

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Medical Gas Cylinder Market Analysis Report by Product (HHH, PBI, and RI), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-medical-gas-cylinder-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the spread of coronavirus disease across the globe. In addition, the rise in vendors offering customized, innovative products is anticipated to boost the growth of the medical gas cylinder market.

The COVID-19 pandemic which originated in Wuhan, China, has severely impacted a majority of the population worldwide. The rising number of COVID-19 cases has significantly increased the demand for medical gas cylinders for intensive care. For instance, in March 2020, Tenaris' Dalmine seamless mill in Italy announced that it had ordered 4,300 medical-grade gas cylinders as the Lombardy region of the country was severely affected by the impact of COVID-19. Similarly, many countries are undertaking pre-emptive measures to ensure an adequate supply of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients. These factors are influencing the growth of the global medical gas cylinders market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Medical Gas Cylinder Companies:

Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers disposable oxygen kits under the brand, Lif O Gen.

B.N.O.S. Meditech Ltd.

B.N.O.S. Meditech Ltd. operates its business through the Products segment. The company offers medical oxygen cylinders in various sizes.

BOC Ltd.

BOC Ltd. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers oxygen gas cylinders, nitrous oxide cylinders, carbon dioxide cylinders, and other medical gas cylinders.

Essex Industries Inc.

Essex Industries Inc. operates its business through segments such as Platform controls, Aircraft components, Liquid oxygen equipment, Gas regulators, Emergency breathing, and Sampling canisters. The company offers oxygen medical cylinders.

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd.

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. operates its business through segments such as India, UAE, USA and Hungary, and Others. The company offers medical gas cylinders which are manufactured according to ISO 9809.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Medical Gas Cylinder Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

HHH

PBI

RI

Medical Gas Cylinder Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global Ostomy Products Market Global ostomy products market by product (colostomy bags, urostomy bags, ileostomy bags, and ostomy care accessories), end-user (healthcare settings, retail stores, and homecare settings), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Sterilization Market Global sterilization market by type (chemical and gas sterilization, radiation sterilization, and other types) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200703005183/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/