The global rugged devices market size is expected to grow by USD 1.67 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200703005172/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rugged Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic Request a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Rugged devices are widely used in multiple industries for various data management functions. This is because these devices can withstand extreme temperatures, weather conditions such as rain, and other severe conditions such as drops from a forklift and truck vibration. For instance, in supply chain management, rugged devices are used to instantaneously collect and update supply chain data accurately and securely. The market is also witnessing the introduction of cloud-based rugged devices, which allow real-time data to be stored in a central server, thereby eliminating instances of data loss due to battery drain. Many such advantages offered by rugged devices have increased their demand among end-users for effective data management. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global rugged devices market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41383

As per Technavio, the strategic collaborations among market participants will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Rugged Devices Market: Strategic Collaborations among Market Participant

Vendors in the rugged devices are increasingly focusing on strategic collaborations to expand their customer base and geographical presence, improve product offerings, and identify new areas of opportunities. For instance, in 2018, Zebra Technologies collaborated with Mediclinic Middle East, a UAE based private health group to provide a full range of healthcare solutions to Mediclinic Middle East's new Parkview Hospital in Dubai. The adoption of such inorganic growth strategies will boost product development and cater to the growing demand across various sectors.

"Factors such as the emerging applications of rugged handheld devices and increased demand for IoT based rugged handheld devices will have a significant impact on the growth of the rugged devices market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Rugged Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the rugged devices market by end-user (industrial, military and defense, commercial, and government), product (rugged mobile computers, rugged tablets/notebooks, rugged scanners, and rugged air quality monitors), type (semi-rugged, fully-rugged, and ultra-rugged), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the rugged devices market share in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the emerging applications of rugged handheld devices.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200703005172/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/